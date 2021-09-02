On-demand electric car charging at consumers’ doorstep

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Owning an electric car comes with a lifestyle shift of refueling the car in five minutes to spending about 60 minutes in charging an electric car along with finding the nearby charging stations.
Hopcharge has built an on-demand door-to-door EV charging solution to reduce the many woes of electric car owners in densely populated metros. The company will enable electric car owners to order the charging service at their doorstep whether it is their homes, office, movie cinemas, or any other location. The company claims to take an average of 36 minutes to charge the electric car, depending on the type of vehicle.
“We have built custom hardware which has a battery and a high power charger, just like the chargers which you find at the fast-charging stations. The custom hardware is then fitted inside CNG vans to add mobility to it, and enabling the flexibility to charge on-demand at any location,” he added.
Users can book charging through the android/iOS app, and Hopcharge e-Pod (energy pod) with compatible charger comes to the EV at a stipulated time when the user's EV is idle and hence saves time. The company sees Hopcharge as a complement to the existing fixed infrastructure rather than a replacement to it.
The charging service will be priced somewhere between petrol charges and slow-charging EV costs. “We are aiming to keep it less than 50 percent to 60 percent from the petrol kilometre cost but 20 percent to 30 percent higher than the slow charging,” said Arjun Singh, Founder of Hopcharge.
Further, talking about the need for such chargers, Singh said, living in densely populated cities requires a significant electric load to serve in a particular geographic area which is constrained by the local transformer, substation, main stations, etc. Setting up multiple EV chargers in these societies would mean increasing the power load of the society transformers and will create a need for expensive infrastructure upgrades. All of this makes access to electricity increasingly inconvenient, expensive, and unreliable. Hopcharge technology solves this problem by introducing energy storage systems that are modular, mobile, connected, and distributed in a city.
“If you are living in a vertical high-rise apartment, getting a charger in your condominium for your car can be very tough. A society is built around a transformer with a fixed load. Now, imagine everyone in the 700 flat condominium asking for a dedicated charger in their parking. This will change the load demand in society and require them to upgrade the transformer. Hopcharge eliminates the need to do so,” Singh added.
With eyes set on building a global product, Hopcharge’s charging solution has been made compatible with all the global charging protocols. The Indian company also has a strategic presence in Japan, and membership in the global Fast Charging technology organisation CHAdeMO.
“As more and more OEMs like Tesla enter India, providing EV users with charging convenience and options, is what we strongly believe, will lead to exponential EV adoption, which will help the ambitious vision of the Indian government to achieve energy independence and its target of 30 percent vehicle electrification by 2030,” said Singh.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...