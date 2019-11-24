OnePlus launches first Experience Store in Coimbatore

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Premium smartphone maker OnePlus is aiming to open 100 experience stores across 50 cities in India by 2020, a company official has said.
The brand currently has over 25 experience stores in the country, nearly 70 service centres, and is present in 2,000-plus large format retail stores across India, OnePlus India Regional Marketing Head, Darshana Bala said in a press release on Sunday.
Bala, here to open its first experience store on Saturday, said the new store launch was in line with the company’s increased focus on expanding its offline footprint across India.
OnePlus was now looking forward to operating 100 such experience stores across 50 cities by the year 2020, with special focus on tier 2 cities and beyond as well, the official added.
The new store was inaugurated by actress Sruthi Haasan and is a part of its ongoing offline expansion plan, the release said.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of higher returns
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...