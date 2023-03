Bharti-backed OneWeb, on Thursday, said it plans to launch 36 satellites with the Indian Space Research Organisation to complete its global LEO constellation.

Last month, OneWeb Executive Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said the company will be ready to provide services in India by July-August.

"OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, will now target its launch of 36 satellites with ISRO no earlier than 26 March, 2023.

We are targeting no earlier than Sunday 26 March, 3:30AM GMT / 9:00AM IST / 11:30PM ET (25 March) for #OneWebLaunch18; the final launch to complete our constellation.



Our golden 'Hello World' mission patch for this launch reflects our initiation of global coverage this year 🌍 — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 16, 2023

"This launch, taking place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will be OneWeb’s 18th launch to date and its third this year, completing its first generation LEO constellation and enabling the company to initiate global coverage in 2023," OneWeb said in a statement.

#OneWebLaunch18 will see us launch 36 satellites with @isro and @NSIL_India from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India.



This mission marks OneWeb's second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 16, 2023

The company said the launch will be one of the most significant milestones in OneWeb’s history so far as it will add 36 satellites to the OneWeb fleet and complete the first ever global LEO constellation.

Exciting news from India as we confirm the encapsulation of our 36 satellites ahead of #OneWebLaunch18; our final launch which will complete our Gen 1 constellation.



Thanks to our OneWebbers on site, as well as our colleagues at @isro and @NSIL_India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cshWJCq5Rb — OneWeb (@OneWeb) March 15, 2023

"This mission marks OneWeb’s second satellite deployment from India, highlighting the collaboration between the UK and Indian space industries. Across India, OneWeb will bring secured solutions not only to enterprises but also to towns, villages, municipalities, and schools, including the hardest-to-reach areas across the country," the statement said.

The launch will be conducted by NSIL, the commercial arm of ISRO.

