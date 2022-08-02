Online boot camp: ICRISAT calls for entries from agri, food-tech start-ups

The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and The Entrepreneur Zone (TEZ) have called for applications from entrepreneurs and innovators for its online agri and food-tech business idea boot camp.

The camp, to be hosted by the Agri-Business Incubator (ABI) of ICRISAT, will be held from August 3 to 5. The three-day programme is aimed at entrepreneurs planning to enter the agri and food-tech start-up domain. Early-stage ventures in this domain that are looking to calibrate their business model can also take part in the boot camp.

“The sessions will cover emerging entrepreneurship opportunities in the agribusiness sector, and guide participants in developing the problem statement and value proposition,” Aravazhi Selvaraj, Chief Executive Officer of Agribusiness and Innovation Platform at ICRISAT, said here in a statement.

‘One-on-one mentoring session’

It will also help the participants in building a business model and providing an overview of the agtech support system. “The camp offers entrepreneurs a platform to discuss their business idea in upcoming sectors like agri-fintech, farm-gate value addition, climate change resilience, and adaptation with our experts,” Selvaraj said.

The programme will include a one-on-one mentoring session with ICRISAT and TEZ incubation team.