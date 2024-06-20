OpenText Cybersecurity has introduced Carbonite cloud-to-cloud backup solution in India to protect business-critical data stored on third-party SaaS (software-as-a-service) applications such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Google Workspace, Dropbox or Box.

The solution provides backup and recovery options through a local data centre in Mumbai to reduce latency issues when meeting data sovereignty and compliance requirements.

“We’re seeing customers demand stricter mandates on their data. This is also fuelled by the India Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDPA), where compliance changes how businesses store, secure and protect their data on devices, networks, cloud applications and platforms,” Steve Stavridis, Regional Vice President (APAC) at OpenText Cybersecurity, said.

“Cloud-to-cloud backup enables MSPs (managed services providers) to offer customers the ability to backup and restore data locally. It ensures the end-user is mitigating data privacy concerns without latency,” he said.

Poor awareness

Stavridis said only 13 per cent of IT professionals know they are responsible for backing up their data on third-party SaaS applications during cloud transformation projects.

“This highlights an opportunity for channel partners and cloud service providers to help their customers understand the shared responsibility model that will establish stronger data resiliency while adhering to India’s government Data Protection Policy,” OpenText said in a statement on Thursday.