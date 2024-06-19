Raminfo Limited, a technology solutions company, has launched a new logo as it announces its foray into artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud services. It also unveiled its plans to expand its presence in India and abroad.

“As part of the Raminfo 2.0 re-invention, we are foraying into new domains. These initiatives will enhance our technological capabilities and allow us to offer customer-centric solutions that meet the demands of the modern market,” L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Raminfo Limited, said.

“Over the next two years, Raminfo plans to expand its operations from the current 9 states to 15 states across India and establish a presence in 5 international destinations. This expansion is part of the company’s strategy to increase its market reach,” he said.

The company will open two innovation hubs — one in India and the other in the US, to nurture start-ups.

“The US innovation centre will also function as an incubator with a unique model to support entrepreneurial ventures. We will also introduce upskilling and reskilling programmes to equip employees with the latest skills in emerging technologies,” he said.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the company posted a net profit of ₹6.29 crore on a revenue of ₹82 crore.