Mobile devices maker, Oppo India, on Tuesday said it has appointed Alfa Wang as its President effective March 1 (Wednesday), who will lead the company’s business strategy and strengthen Oppo’s commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

He replaces Elvis Zhou who joined Oppo India in 2020, contributing company’s growth for the last three years. He will now transition to a global role as Oppo Overseas Chief Marketing Officer and will oversee brand building, product marketing, and the overall communication of Oppo’s business in overseas markets, the company said in a statement.

Wang joined Oppo in 2008 and has been in charge of production, procurement, and administration, and has been with Oppo India since 2017, while spearheading the company’s manufacturing, the company said in a statement.

He also successfully executed the ‘Make in India’ plan and along with this, Wang has contributed to various other manufacturing projects across management levels. In keeping with the brand’s mission of “Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World,” Wang will focus on supporting Oppo India to increase its synergies for innovation in the country, for India, and the world, the company added.