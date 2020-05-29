OPPO rolls out ColorOS 7 for its smartphones in India

OPPO, a global smartphone brand, announced the rollout plan of its official version of the ColorOS 7 operating system (based on Android 10) on Thursday for India. Since April, OPPO users have been receiving the official version of ColorOS 7, and now it's coming to more devices to cover over 20 OPPO smartphones ultimately, including Reno, Find, K, and A series in a batch by batch rollout schedule, the company mentioned in its official release.

Announced in November 2019, ColorOS 7 has been receiving positive feedback from OPPO users globally.

Oppo mentioned that with a 'Smooth and Delightful' disposition, the Android 10 based mobile operating system comes with a new Infinite design, localized solutions, enhanced privacy protection, and other new features.

Focusing on the Indian customized elements, ColorOS 7 is also the first to natively integrate the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance and a Hawa Mahal wallpaper for the Indian users, the smartphone company stated.

Commenting on the rollout, Mr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer of OPPO ColorOS, said in an official statement, "The ColorOS team complies with strict quality requirements and takes user feedback very seriously. Before the official version is rolled out, we evaluate bugs and feedback from over 92,000 testers worldwide and make thousands of revisions from the trial version."

ColorOS has over 350 million users across 140 countries and supports more than 80 languages. The OPPO India R&D center in Hyderabad, which has over 250 members, played a vital role in the development and rollout of ColorOS 7.

Availability

ColorOS 7 official version is already available on the OPPO Find X, Find X SuperVooc Edition, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F, Reno, R17, R17 Pro, F11 Pro, F11, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, K3, and A9.

About ColorOS

ColorOS

is a customized, efficient, and intelligent Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 350 million global users, ColorOS supports more than 80 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, and Indonesian.