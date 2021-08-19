Oppo showcases multiple camera innovations for smartphones

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
Oppo has showcased a range of new innovations in smartphone imaging technology at its 2021 Oppo Future Imaging Technology Launch Event.
These innovations are focused on upgrades to sensors, modules, and algorithms and include the brand’s next-generation RGBW sensor, a 85-200mm Continuous Optical Zoom, Five-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation) technology, and next-generation under-screen camera with a series of proprietary AI algorithms.
The smartphone maker has announced a new telephoto lens with continuous optical zoom. The technology will allow continuous optical zoom at equivalent focal lengths between 85mm and 200mm. This lets users capture sharp images at every magnification level, from up close and personal portraits to far-away landscapes, without needing to crop, Oppo explained. It also allows for a smooth transition throughout the zoom range.
The five-axis optical image stabilisation system leverages lens-shift and sensor-shift techniques as well as movement of data from the smartphone’s gyroscope. Lens shifting is used for more gradual stabilisation. Sensor shift techniques are used in more dramatic situations. It has the ability to roll the sensor as well as along the X and Y axes.
According to Oppo, the new solution allows a maximum stabilization angle of ±3°, three times more than traditional OIS technology on mobile devices, while the sensor can also shift with a precision of 2μm. The Oppo Five-axis OIS will be commercially released in Oppo products from Q1 2022.
Its next-generation RGBW sensor is meant to significantly improve light sensitivity in phone cameras. The new sensor allows for 60 per cent more light to be captured than previous sensors while achieving an up to 35 per cent reduction in noise, Oppo said.
The new sensor will be commercially released in Oppo products from Q4 2021.
