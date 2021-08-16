Oppo sets up specialised camera innovation lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre

Smart devices maker Oppo on Monday announced the set-up of a specialised lab for camera innovation at its Hyderabad R&D centre.

The lab has been designed to develop localised features, camera solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience, the company said in an official release.

From AI algorithms, developing AI facial reconstruction technology to enhancing the application of beauty solutions, all imaging effects will be specifically designed and tuned for the Indian Skin tones, it added.

The company’s Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries, including the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe. Further, the lab will also work towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology.

Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India said, “Imaging technology has always been a focal point of Oppo India R&D. With this lab set-up, while we work towards elevating the overall camera experience for our users, our focus is on localisation of Global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalised. What we will be developing in India Camera lab will end up in the hands of millions of Oppo users across the globe.”

The lab will be dedicated to testing phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analysing data produced from those samples.

It is equipped with specialised machines to test various light sources, with different photography/videography scenarios.

As of June 30, 2021, the smartphone maker has applied for over 8,800 image patents worldwide and owns over 3,500 granted patents.