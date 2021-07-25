Apple brings Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos, lossless audio to Android

Apple is rolling out the Dolby Atmos spatial audio and lossless-quality streaming features for Apple Music users on Android.

The latest Android update for the Apple Music app adds a spatial listening experience on compatible devices, with thousands of tracks in Dolby Atmos available at launch along with the lossless audio experience, as per the app description on the Google Play Store.

The tech giant on Tuesday launched these features for Apple Music on iOS at no additional cost in India.

Apple had first announced these two major updates for Apple Music subscribers in May.

It had announced support for high-quality spatial audio with support for Dolby Atmos. It has also added that it will be making its catalogue of more than 75 million songs available in Lossless Audio for subscribers.

These new features are available for Apple Music subscribers.

For lossless audio, the tech giant uses ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) “to preserve every single bit of the original audio file.”

“This means Apple Music subscribers will be able to hear the exact same thing that the artists created in the studio,” it had said.

Subscribers will have to install the latest version of Apple Music to start listening to lossless audio. They can turn on lossless audio from Settings, under the Audio Quality option in Music. Apple Music will also offer Hi-Resolution lossless all the way up to 24 bit at 192 kHz.

Multiple audio platforms such as Amazon and Spotify are adopting lossless audio as a standard. Amazon in May had announced that it will remove the additional fee for Amazon Music HD available to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers (via Billboard). Spotify earlier this year had also announced a new premium subscription offering for listeners called Spotify HiFi. Spotify HiFi is a lossless tier that provides Hi-Fi audio upgrades to listeners enabling them to listen to CD-quality audio on their devices.