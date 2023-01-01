Apple Watch’s ECG sensor can predict accurate stress levels, a study by researchers at Waterloo University in Canada showed.

The research has found that data generated by Apple Watch Series 6’s ECG sensor was to closet proximity, including heart acceleration and deceleration capacity.

Post the test, machine learning algorithm was developed to create a prediction model.

The stress prediction models are said to have a “high level of precision,” but lower recall.

According to the study, the Apple Watch has an accurate potential for stress prediction, and more data points could be integrated into stress models to increase their predictive accuracy as the device has additional health information such as sleep and activity.

The researchers claimed that Apple Watch could be used to provide mental health care, offering activities such as breathing exercises to offset stress signals, responding early to changes in mental health.