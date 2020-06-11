Barco introduces new series of advanced video processing and presentation system

Barco India, a multinational company that caters to visualization and collaboration technology, today introduced the PDS-4K presentation switcher, developed to meet audience requirements for high-quality image processing and fast seamless switching. The PDS-4K brings Barco’s expertise from the rental and events industry into the workplace, for the first time. The company mentioned in its official release that the product is ideal for mid-sized live shows, corporate presentations in larger meeting spaces, multi-purpose auditoriums, and boardrooms.

Barco’s latest generation PDS includes eight 4K inputs and two 4K fully seamless mixing program outputs, designed to deliver all content as intended. The modular and scalable architecture supports a wide variety of show configurations, the tech company noted.

The new generation of PDS relies on the power of the Event Master processing product line. The PDS-4K incorporates the AthenaTM scaling technology for stress-free scaling and seamless mixing performance. The new presentation switcher is seen filling the dark hole of 4K processing for smaller rooms and will be a game-changer for the corporate and live event industries, the company believes.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India said in the official release: “It is essential that enterprises invest in innovative solutions that increase the productivity and engagement of their workforce. Barco has a leadership position in the workplace collaboration and live events space, and with PDS-4K, we are offering enterprises, as well as live show platforms, a seamless solution for high-end switching between the legacy HD sources and the newest 4K devices, with premium video capabilities.”

Barco claimed that the PDS-4K is compatible with all Barco visualization and collaboration solutions including LED, LCD, projection, and ClickShare, and enables integration without compromising on video quality. PDS-4K can also be combined with the Event Master Toolset, Barco Overture, or other third-party control panels.

“The PDS-4K brings the outstanding quality and standard routinely expected in professionally organized events to the workplace and the boardroom. The ease with which corporate presenters can now switch between sources and platforms will wow the audiences both live and virtual. It is going to redefine corporate events and presentations as organizations focus on events with pre-qualified audiences in the region,” concluded Ta Loong Gan, Sales Director ProAV, Barco APAC.

Barco further explains that the presentation switcher can also be combined with Barco ClickShare devices, installed in over 750,000 meeting and boardrooms worldwide, for presentations. The full-screen presentation switcher can be used for boardrooms, lobby, and auditorium.