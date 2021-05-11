Carl Pei’s Nothing to launch first product, Ear 1 earbuds, in June

Nothing, founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday shared details on the company’s first upcoming product, Ear 1, which will be launched in June.

The launch was confirmed by Pei, CEO and co-founder of Nothing, in a blog post.

“The design is still top secret, but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come,” Pei said in a blog post.

“Everything that is Ear 1 is there with a purpose. Everything you see and everything you don’t see. Even the name,” Pei said.

He further said the earbuds will have a “stripped-down aesthetic.”

Talking about why the company chose the particular product category, Pei said the earphones market was in need of differentiation, “a space where we can elevate design and deliver value from day one.”

“Additionally, as an area of hyper growth, the earphones market will provide a fertile backdrop as we strengthen our capabilities and prepare to enter new product categories,” Pei said.

The company had teased the design of its upcoming TWS wireless earbuds and shared its design principles back in March. Earlier this year, it had brought on board Teenage Engineering as a founding partner of the company.

The Stockholm-based company is known for making audio equipment. The company has been developing products for sound, music, and design enthusiasts for over a decade.

Jesper Kouthoofd, co-founder & CEO of Teenage Engineering, has come on board as the Founding Partner & Creative Lead of Nothing, while Tom Howard has been appointed as Head of Design.

It had also announced the appointment of former Samsung executive Manu Sharma as VP and GM of Nothing India in February.

After his exit from OnePlus in October, Pei had officially announced the launch of his new consumer technology company in January. The company has so far raised over $22 million in funding, including the most recent fund-raising of $15 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).

Pei had previously raised $7 million in seed financing from tech leaders and investors.