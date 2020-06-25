Daiwa launches new range of Smart TVs in India

Consumer durables brand Daiwa on Wednesday announced its new range of Smart TVs in India.

The lineup includes 65inch (D65QUHD-M10) and 55inch (D55QUHD-M10) 4K UHD Smart TVs.

The devices are powered by Android 9.0 TV operating system.

The smart TVs come with HDR10 Display with 4K UHD resolution. The devices are equipped with Quantum Luminit Technology for display.

They are powered by the A55 Quad Core Processor. The TVs have 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.

Daiwa’s new TVs use dbx-tv audio technology for sound. They have 20-Watt speakers along with a built-in soundbar and AI volume control.

They have multiple ports including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output, Bluetooth connectivity and E-share for screen mirroring and air mouse.

The TVs come with streaming apps such as Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. Both TVs support Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps.

The TVs also supports OTA updates. Apart from this the devices also offer free Live news stream without any subscription along with 5 new apps (Docubay, Epic On, Alzajeera Network, Gemplex, Flickstree) which have been added to its intelligent UI THE BIG WALL.

The devices come with a 2-year warranty and are available at select retail stores.

The 65inch (D65QUHD-M10, 165cm) is priced at ₹51,990 while the 55inch (D55QUHD- M10, 140cm) model comes at a price of ₹34,990.