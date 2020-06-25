Daiwa launches new range of Smart TVs in India

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
Consumer durables brand Daiwa on Wednesday announced its new range of Smart TVs in India.
The lineup includes 65inch (D65QUHD-M10) and 55inch (D55QUHD-M10) 4K UHD Smart TVs.
The devices are powered by Android 9.0 TV operating system.
The smart TVs come with HDR10 Display with 4K UHD resolution. The devices are equipped with Quantum Luminit Technology for display.
They are powered by the A55 Quad Core Processor. The TVs have 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.
Daiwa’s new TVs use dbx-tv audio technology for sound. They have 20-Watt speakers along with a built-in soundbar and AI volume control.
They have multiple ports including 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output, Bluetooth connectivity and E-share for screen mirroring and air mouse.
The TVs come with streaming apps such as Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. Both TVs support Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps.
The TVs also supports OTA updates. Apart from this the devices also offer free Live news stream without any subscription along with 5 new apps (Docubay, Epic On, Alzajeera Network, Gemplex, Flickstree) which have been added to its intelligent UI THE BIG WALL.
The devices come with a 2-year warranty and are available at select retail stores.
The 65inch (D65QUHD-M10, 165cm) is priced at ₹51,990 while the 55inch (D55QUHD- M10, 140cm) model comes at a price of ₹34,990.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Maintaining lifestyle despite increased earnings, regular investing and delayed gratification can help
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...