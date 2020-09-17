Facebook launches VR headset Oculus Quest 2

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Facebook on Wednesday announced the launch of its next-generation virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2.
The company launched its headset at the Facebook Connect event on Wednesday. The device is a follow-up to the Oculus Quest.
The Quest 2 has been a slimmer profile as compared to its predecessor, making it more portable to wear. The device has also been made 10 per cent lighter in weight from the original Quest.
The VR headsets have new Touch controllers with optimised controller tracking to make it more efficient.
The device will also debut Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Platform to offer a higher AI capability.
The VR gadget will have 6GB of RAM. It comes with a display resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, Facebook’s highest VR resolution display yet. The display supports up to 90 Hz.
“You’ll be able to run system applications at 90 Hz on day one, including the Home Environment, Explore, Store, Browser and Oculus TV by opting in via Experimental Features. We’ll open up 90 Hz to all developers soon after launch,” Facebook said.
The Quest 2 comes with adjustable IPD (interpupillary distance) and includes a built-in IPD adjustment mechanism with three settings to adjust lens position.
The headset will come with the Quest content library which includes upcoming titles such as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Myst, Jurassic World Aftermath, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip: 2089, The Climb 2, Rez Infinite, among others.
Quest 2 is also compatible with Oculus Link for PC VR gaming.
Quest 2 starts at $299. Pre-orders for the device have begun with shipping beginning on October 13.
Users can pre-order the at oculus.com and Facebook’s global retail partners including Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart in the US; Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the UK and EU; and Amazon worldwide.
“We’re also bringing Oculus products to Japanese retail stores for the first time with Quest 2, including Bic Camera, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera and GEO,” Facebook said.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...