Facebook launches VR headset Oculus Quest 2

Facebook on Wednesday announced the launch of its next-generation virtual reality headset, the Oculus Quest 2.

The company launched its headset at the Facebook Connect event on Wednesday. The device is a follow-up to the Oculus Quest.

Specs and features

The Quest 2 has been a slimmer profile as compared to its predecessor, making it more portable to wear. The device has also been made 10 per cent lighter in weight from the original Quest.

The VR headsets have new Touch controllers with optimised controller tracking to make it more efficient.

The device will also debut Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Platform to offer a higher AI capability.

The VR gadget will have 6GB of RAM. It comes with a display resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, Facebook’s highest VR resolution display yet. The display supports up to 90 Hz.

“You’ll be able to run system applications at 90 Hz on day one, including the Home Environment, Explore, Store, Browser and Oculus TV by opting in via Experimental Features. We’ll open up 90 Hz to all developers soon after launch,” Facebook said.

The Quest 2 comes with adjustable IPD (interpupillary distance) and includes a built-in IPD adjustment mechanism with three settings to adjust lens position.

The headset will come with the Quest content library which includes upcoming titles such as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Myst, Jurassic World Aftermath, Warhammer 40,000 Battle Sister, Pistol Whip: 2089, The Climb 2, Rez Infinite, among others.

Quest 2 is also compatible with Oculus Link for PC VR gaming.

Price and availability

Quest 2 starts at $299. Pre-orders for the device have begun with shipping beginning on October 13.

Users can pre-order the at oculus.com and Facebook’s global retail partners including Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart in the US; Currys PC World and FNAC Darty in the UK and EU; and Amazon worldwide.

“We’re also bringing Oculus products to Japanese retail stores for the first time with Quest 2, including Bic Camera, Yamada Denki, Yodobashi Camera and GEO,” Facebook said.