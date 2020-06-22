Gionee launches collection of ‘smartwatches’

Gionee today announced the launch of three new smartwatches -- GSW3, GSW4, and GSW5.

GSW3

GSW3 – Senorita is the brand’s smartwatch aimed at women. The watch has a built-in alarm. It also features a sleep tracker that monitors sleep patterns.

The wearable also allows women to monitor and track their monthly period cycles. Other features of the GSW3 include a heart rate monitor, water drinking reminder, pedometer and a calorie counter.

The smartwatch is available in two colour combinations -- metallic golden + black leather strap and metallic silver + white leather strap.

The GSW3 is priced at ₹3499.

GSW4

The GSW4 -‘Always On’ display comes with an ‘Always On’ Transflective display that allows the user to see essential information on the main screen of the smartwatch at all times without raising or tapping the display, the brand said.

It has an alloy metal body and IP68 grade waterproofing. The watch has a 24-hour real-time heart rate monitor and in-built tracker programme to track workouts, sleep quality, calorie count and step count. The watch also offers a geomagnetic sensor (compass navigation) and a gravity sensor. It comes with a 350mAh battery that offers 20 days standby time and 12 days use time.

The watch is priced at ₹4599.

GSW5

The GSW5 Smart ‘Life’ Watch has an IPS touch display. It is powered by a 160mAh battery, allowing for 15 days standby time and five days use time, the brand said. It comes with IP68 waterproofing.

Similar to the GSW4, it has a 24-hour real-time heart rate monitor. It has a calorie meter and a tracker for monitoring activity, sleep quality and multi-sports activity. The device comes with a gravity sensor. Users can also check their blood oxygen on the go with it.

Apart from this, users can also remotely control the smartphone camera with the watch.

The watch comes in Black, Blue, Matte Grey and Rose Pink colours.

The GSW5 is priced at ₹2499.

The smartwatches are supported by Gionee’s G Buddy – Smart ‘Life’ app that lets users track their fitness on a real-time basis.

The watches will go on sale for Flipkart Plus customers on June 22 and for regular customers of Flipkart on June 23.