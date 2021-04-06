HP Chromebook 11a notebook now available in India

HP on Tuesday announced the availability of its new Chromebook in India.

The new HP Chromebook 11a notebook is meant to help students with digital learning.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India Market said, “With the rapidly evolving education landscape in the country, it is imperative that we arm students and educators with the right tools and technology for remote and hybrid learning environments.”

The convertible Chromebook comes with an 11.6 inch HD Touch anti-glare display. It is powered by the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor.

The notebook comes with dual speakers and an HD camera. It has a range of ports for connectivity including USB Type-A and Type-C, along with an audio jack and a Micro SD slot.

The device has up to 16 hours of battery life. It comes with up to 64GB of storage and has 256GB of expandable storage.

It runs on Chrome OS. It comes with a free Google One subscription for a year. Google One provides 100GB of cloud storage, access to Google experts for a year, and other exclusive member benefits. The device also includes voice-enabled Google Assistant support. Users can also access more than three million apps in the Google Play Store. It is available in Indigo Blue colour with a matching keyboard deck.

The HP Chromebook 11a is available exclusively with Flipkart for a starting price of ₹21,999.