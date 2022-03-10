Infinix launches Android X3 smart TVs in India

Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from Transsion group has announced the launch of its latest Android X3 SMART TV series in India.

The smart TVs will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants for pre-booking from March 12 to March 16 at ₹11,999 and ₹19,999.

While the 32-inch smart TV will come with an HD screen and 93 per cent Screen-to-body ratio, and will have an Optical Distance of 35mm, the 43-inch variant will come with an FHD screen and 96 per cent Screen-to-body ratio, and will an Optical distance of 20mm.

The televisions will be backed by Anti-Blue Ray Technology. The series will be powered by the

“new and improved” EPIC Engine 3.0 Image Processor that uses algorithms to enhance the overall picture quality and improves the sharpness, colour, contrast, and clarity to deliver a vibrant picture quality, the brand said.

In terms of audio, the Infinix X3 series are equipped with Dolby stereo sound system. The 32-inch TV will come with a 20W output (two Box speakers) and the 43-inch TV comes with a 36W output with two Box speakers and two Tweeters.

THe smart TVs will operate on the latest Android 11 and will be powered by the Realtek RTD2841 64-bit A55*4 processor with 1GB of RAM and 8 GB of ROM.

The smart TVs will come with built-in Chromecast for connectivity to a host of video apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and over 1,000 others from the app store. It will support one-touch or voice-enabled Google Assistant.