India’s leading telecom player Reliance is all set to reveal the new JioBook that will support 4G connectivity, in India. Amazon teases the laptop ahead of its launch.

As Amazon site states, the new JioBook is ‘designed for all ages productivity, entertainment and play’.

JioBook is reported to come with always-on 4G connectivity whether users are at home or on the go. The JioBook claims to support fast and uninterrupted 4G connectivity. The body is fan-less and lightweight that would make it compact and easy-to-carry. JioBook 2 will weigh 990 grams.

Talking about performance, the new launch is packed with Octa-core processor. The laptop would feature user-friendly interface with pre-installed apps and menu systems.

As per the teaser on the e-commerce site, a blue coloured body is seen with a minimalist Jio branding on the lid. The laptop image also shows significant bezels.

Officially there’s no details available from the company on the specifications and price but can be expected to follow the price range of the first JioBook priced at about ₹20,000. First series of JioBook was launched in October 2022.