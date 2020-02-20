Lenovo launches wireless headphones HD116 in India

MirAIe: Panasonic’s vision of the future
The company is betting big on connected home
Chinese techfirm Lenovo today announced the launch of its wireless headphones, the HD116 in India.
The device is part of Lenovo’s EQ technology audio devices portfolio to be launched in India.
“HD 116 is designed to offer a seamless experience of sound quality and wireless convenience to customers,” said XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing's authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India.
“In India, there are limited choices for millennials when it comes to opting for excellent audio experiences at an economical price. We have great expectations from the Indian market, and we strongly believe that this innovation will help in addressing the overall demand of the customers,” he further said.
Naveen Bajaj, Head India Business, Aodishi Technology Limited, said, “After receiving an overwhelming response around the previously launched audio devices from Lenovo in India in 2019, we are all set to welcome the upgraded version of audio devices inbuilt with EQ Technology. HD 116 is one of the promising products which will enhance the overall audio experience at an interesting price point.”
The headphones are compatible with Bluetooth v 5.0 support for multiple bluetooth audio profiles including HSP, HFP, AVRCP and A2DP.
The headphones are equipped with dual audio modes which are EQ Mode and standard mode. The headsets support extra bass & standard mode where users can switch between pure bass and extra bass.
The headphones can last up to 24 hours with 240H standby time on a full charge. The device also has a built-in microphone.
The headphones are priced at ₹2,499. The HD 116 is available for the Indian customers on Amazon currently and is going to launch on Flipkart by the end of this month.
