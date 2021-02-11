Micromax enters offline retail in Karnataka with IN brand

Micromax Informatics, a smartphone and consumer electronics company, has entered offline retail in Karnataka with its newly launched smartphones under the IN brand.

The company is partnering with Simtel Mobile Planet, Roshini Mobiles and Vinod Enterprises in Bengaluru to cater to the increasing demand for IN smartphones across the region making Karnataka the first destination in South India.

Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that our IN smartphones have received from consumers across the country. When you make a comeback #INdiaKeLiye, and it is reciprocated with love and trust, it only pushes us to keep working hard and raising the benchmark. It is our endeavour to ensure that we are available across every access point for our customers and our presence in retail stores is a step towards the same.”

As part of its retail expansion, Micromax is partnering with the channel partners across seven states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Nagaland and Tripura to provide access to consumers.