Micromax enters offline retail in Karnataka with IN brand

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Micromax Informatics, a smartphone and consumer electronics company, has entered offline retail in Karnataka with its newly launched smartphones under the IN brand.
The company is partnering with Simtel Mobile Planet, Roshini Mobiles and Vinod Enterprises in Bengaluru to cater to the increasing demand for IN smartphones across the region making Karnataka the first destination in South India.
Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said, “We are overwhelmed with the response that our IN smartphones have received from consumers across the country. When you make a comeback #INdiaKeLiye, and it is reciprocated with love and trust, it only pushes us to keep working hard and raising the benchmark. It is our endeavour to ensure that we are available across every access point for our customers and our presence in retail stores is a step towards the same.”
As part of its retail expansion, Micromax is partnering with the channel partners across seven states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Assam, Nagaland and Tripura to provide access to consumers.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...