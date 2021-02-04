Number of new authors self-publishing on Kindle Direct Publishing service doubled in 2020: Amazon

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Amazon on Thursday announced that the number of new authors in India who have self-published their e-books using Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) has doubled in 2020 as compared to 2019.
KDP is a platform that helps authors self-publish e-books and get up to 70 per cent of the royalties. However, the tech-giant did not provide the exact number of authors who have leveraged the self-publishing service in 2020.
Also read: Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO of Amazon, focus on new products
In 2020, Indian writers who used KDP published works across genres such as Literature and Fiction, Society, Politics and Philosophy, Mystery and Thrillers, Amazon said.
“Thousands of authors” also published their work on the platform in regional Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, and Gujarati. The best selling self-published genres in 2020 included Health, Mind and Body, Society, Politics, and Philosophy, Romance, Literature and Fiction, and Business and Investing.
Amol Gurwara, Director Kindle Content - India, Amazon, said, “2020 was an unprecedented year that affected the way we live and work. In such times, it has been humbling to play a part in helping people get continued access to a great selection of e-Books. Through KDP, we saw budding authors from all walks of life embracing self-publishing as an alternative career option, and subsequently crafting their own success stories.”
Also read: Publishing in the time of a pandemic
Amazon has also recently announced the fourth edition of its KDP Pen to Publish contest for self-published authors across genres in English, Hindi and Tamil languages Participants can self-publish their e-Book through KDP on Amazon. in until March 10, 2021, to enter the contest.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...