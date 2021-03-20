OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord users

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 11 update to its OnePlus Nord users.

Oxygen OS 11 is the latest version of the operating system based on Google’s Android 11.

OnePlus had first launched an open beta version of OxygenOS 11 for users of the OnePlus 8 series in September 2020.

“OxygenOS 11 comes as a significant upgrade, for now, the OnePlus Nord with an improved layout, winning features, customizations, and tools,” the brand said.

The update includes a revamped dark mode that can be accessed from quick settings. It now also enables users to automatically turn on the feature and customise the time range.

The Always On Display (AOD) feature now comes with 11 new clock faces, information displayed includes the date, time and notifications. It provides various AOD options for personalisation including Insight AOD and Canvas AOD.

OnePlus has also introduced a new Group Zen Mode with the update. The Zen Mode helps users disengage.

“With the minimum duration being a minute, seven duration options have been provided to users for a personalized experience which serves to lock you out of your phone, barring emergency calls,” OnePlus explained.

The Group Zen Mode lets users invite their friends and collectively take some time off. It also brings five new themes based on ocean, space, grassland and more for users to choose from.

The update also includes an Inda specific feature called Work-Life Balance Mode. The feature lets users manage notifications from work apps and personal apps. For instance, in work mode, they will receive notification from work apps and can mute notifications from their installed social networking apps.

The OnePlus Scout feature in the update allows users to search for contacts, files, documents, mathematical queries, music, apps and more on their devices from the search bar. It also lets users browse content in their apps, such as movies, nearby locations, restaurants services, weather updates, latest news, etc.

OxygenOS 11 also adds a new Story feature to the OnePlus gallery which automatically creates weekly stories by using the local photos and videos.

Apart from this, the new OS will have various gaming features such as a Pro Gaming mode and Gaming Tools that can be accessed by swiping down from the upper left or right corner of the screen.