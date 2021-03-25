Realme launches Realme 8 series in India, first sale today

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Realme has introduced its latest flagship Realme 8 series in India.
The brand has launched the Realme 8 Pro and the Realme 8 smartphones as part of the series. The first sale for the phones is scheduled for today, March 25 at 12 noon.
The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED fullscreen display with an In-display Fingerprint Scanner.
It is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery. The phone supports 50W SuperDart Charge for charging. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform.
It is the first Realme smartphone to be equipped with a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera with a Samsung HM2 Sensor. It has a 16MP In-display selfie camera.
The phone will come in Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow colours.
The Realme 8 comes with a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED fullscreen display with an In-display Fingerprint Scanner.
It has a 5000mAh battery and supports 30W Dart Charge. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 Gaming Processor.
The phone has a 64MP AI Quad Camera setup which includes an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. It has a 16MP In-display Selfie Camera.
The phone will come in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.
Both the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro come with the Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.
As a first, the Realme 8 series comes with a ‘Starry Time-lapse’ video feature. When shooting on Starry Mode, the phone can take 16 individual photos every 15 seconds for 4 minutes, and then the phone’s algorithm combines them into a final picture. Users can take 240 photos in an hour and can end up with an 8s starry time-lapse video.
It also comes with a Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video. The Tilt-shift Mode supports shooting time-lapse videos with 10x playback.
The first sale for the phones is scheduled today at 12 noon. The phones will be up for sale on Flipkart.com, Realme.com and mainline channels.
The Realme 8 will be available in three storage variants. it is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB+128GB variant, ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.
The Realme 8 Pro will be available in two storage variants. The smartphone is priced at ₹17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.
