Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could possibly become a tool for accurate measurements of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), stated a recent survey by Samsung Medical Center and Samsung Electronics. The study observed 97 adults with sleep disorders and showed that the Galaxy Watch 4 can be much more cost effective and efficient.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea is a common sleep disorder and seen mostly in middle-aged people.

The study have been published by the National Sleep Foundation medical journal ‘Sleep Health’. The Launched in 2021, the Samsung GW4 is comes with a reflectance pulse oximeter feature and sits tight with the user’s wrist. The SpO2 has eight photodiodes that sense reflected light and captures heart rate at a sampling frequency of 25Hz.

(A) Underside view indicating the LED-PD module (yellow rectangular area), and (B) Magnified view of the LED-PD module. (C) A participant wearing the GW4 on the wrist. The white and red arrows indicate infrared and red LED, respectively. The green arrow indicates one of the 8 photodiodes located radially.

For the above study, researchers have conducted simultaneous surveys of adults suffering from sleep disorders, using the GW4 and traditional medical process for comparison.

Illustrations of overnight WristO2 traces of (A) normal participants (B) patients with severe OSA. Magnified views of red rectangular areas in (B) are shown in (C) and (D)

The researchers found with GW4 and the traditional medical device, proved that the smartwatch can detect precise measurements of oxygen level during sleep.

The Korean-based tech giant, is reportedly bringing Galaxy Watch 5 with a body temperature sensor.