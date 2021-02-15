Samsung launches Galaxy F62 smartphone in India

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Samsung on Monday announced the launch of its new Galaxy F62 smartphone in India.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a brightness of 420 Nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1. The phone is 9.5 mm thick and weighs 218 grams. The device is powered by the flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor. It supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1 out of the box.
The phone is equipped with a 7000mAh battery. It comes with an in-box Type C 25W charger which can charge the battery in less than two hours, Samsung said. It also has reverse charging capabilities and comes with a Type C to Type C cable.
As for the camera, it has a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary Sony IMX 682 sensor. It also includes a 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, a 5MP Macro lens and a 5MP depth lens.
The camera supports 4K recording along with other features such as night hyper-lapse, slow-mo and super-steady modes.
The phone’s 32MP front camera also supports 4K video recording and slow-mo selfies. It comes with Intelli-Cam features such as ‘Single Take.’ With the Single Take feature, users can press record at the right moment and the phone will capture the footage, up to 15 seconds of it, and then use AI to produce up to 14 different outputs – 10 photos and 4 videos. Single take is available on both the front and rear cameras.
It also comes with AltZLife features for smartphone privacy along with Knox 3.7. The Galaxy F62 is the first Galaxy F smartphone with defence-grade Knox Security. It will also support Samsung Pay (NFC).
The smartphone will be available in Laser Green, Laser Blue and Laser Grey colours. The Galaxy F62 is priced at ₹23999 for the 6+128GB memory variant and ₹25,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. It will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital and My Jio retail stores, Samsung.com and select retail stores from February 22, 12 pm.
Customers purchasing the phone from Flipkart can also leverage the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Program (FSUP) powered by Galaxy Forever, and can purchase the phone by paying 70 per cent of the price of the product. After a year, the customer can choose to return the product to upgrade to a latest Galaxy series smartphone or choose to keep the same device by paying the remaining 30 per cent of the original price, the company said. They can also leverage various offers on Reliance Digital/My Jio store.
