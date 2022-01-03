Samsung to unveil three new TVs ahead of CES 2022

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Samsung Electronics has announced its MICRO LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs ahead of Consumer Electronics Show 2022 which is scheduled from January 5 to January 7. The new electronics come with advancements in picture and sound quality. There are more screen size options and customizable accessories. Samsung unveiled screens bringing the vision of ‘Screens Everywhere, Screens for All’ closer to reality with life-like images, immersive sound and hyper-personalized experiences.
The MICRO LED offers best-in-class picture quality, the release added. Samsung will unveil MICRO LED in 3 different sizes, 110”,101”,and 89” at CES 2022.
Under the hardware innovation, the MICRO LED supports 20-bit greyscale depth. The MICRO LED also expresses 100 per cent of DCI and Adobe RGB (Red,Green,Blue) colour gamut.
The MICRO LED comes with customisable features, the art mode, multi-view, dolby atmos. Under the art mode consumers can turn any room into an art gallery, where they can select their favourite artwork. The multi view lets users view content from four different sources simultaneously (i.e. from HDMI ports). Dolby Atmos is for advancements in sound quality with speakers.
The Neo QLED comes with the Neo Quantum processor which will improve the image and sound quality.
The Neo QLED TV allows users to control the lighting. According to the release, “the new Shape Adaptive Light technology leverages the Neo Quantum Processor to analyze lines, shapes and surfaces to control the shape of light from the Quantum Mini LEDs, enhancing the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen”.
Additionally, the Neo QLED TV also has an eye-comfort mode feature, which automatically works on the screen brightness to the ambient accordingly.
Object Tracking Sound (OTS) is also being built in the Neo QLED which directs the sound to move across the room along with the object on-screen. The TV also provides Dolby Atmos experience.
Samsung Lifestyle TV comes with Matte display for The Frame, The Serif and The Sero.
The Frame TV offers a realistic art viewing experience, according to the press release. The display also has anti-glare, low-reflection panel technology featuring matte display. The Frame comes in sizes ranging from 32” to 85”.
The Serif comes with a matte finish body with size options ranging from 43” to 65”.
The Sero also comes with a matte finish body in both vertical and horizontal modes. The multi-view function is also available allowing users to multitask and view different content on the top and bottom of the screen.
