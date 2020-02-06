Sony launches entry-level HT-S20R soundbar at Rs 14,999

Sony India has announced the launch of its entry-level soundbar HT-S20R.

The soundbar has a metallic finish. It is powered with Dolby Audio and 5.1 channels of surround sound, and has a 400W power output. The device supports Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

The device comes with two rear speakers and an external sub-woofer that works with a three-channel soundbar. It is equipped with an S-Master amplifier.

The HT-S20R supports HDMI ARC. For non-HDMI compatible TVs, the HT-S20R, users can connect the system to their television with the device’s optical input or analogue input.

The system provides different modes including Auto, Standard, Cinema and Music in accordance with the content being played. It also has night and voice modes for the subwoofer.

The HT-S20R supports multiple audio formats including Dolby Digital, Dolby Dual mono, LPCM 2ch and LPCM fs (48kHz).

Price and availability

The device is priced at Rs 14,999 and is available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India. The soundbar will be available from February 7.

Sony recently also launched its new addition to the Walkman Series, the Android Walkman NW-A105, with a 3.6-inch touchscreen display, ‘high-resolution’ audio and Wi-fi support.