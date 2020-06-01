Top 5 robotic start-ups pushing boundaries in India

Although India has only three robots for every 10,000 workers, the domestic robotics industry is growing at an exponential rate. According to a report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) published last year, around 3,412 new industrial robots were installed in India in 2017 — an increase of 30 per cent over the 2,626 units that were installed in 2016. The automotive industry saw the highest adoption.

Here is a list of some of the robotics companies in India that are succeeding in making a difference.

Sastra Robotics

Sastra Robotics is into building robotic manipulators that can mimic human actions. One of Sastra’s products is the automated HMI (human-machine interface) testing platform bearing advanced touchscreens with voice commands and hand gesture feedback testing to handle HMI.

Sastra also developed the fastest touchscreen testing robotic arm ‘SR-SCARA-Pro’. It is headquartered in Kochi.

Gridbots

Based in Ahmedabad, Gridbots works in the fields of nuclear, space, and industrial robotics. It develops robots that can be used for inspection and welding and cutting operations in difficult-to-reach spaces. With indigenous research and manufacturing capabilities, Gridbots has deployed robots for almost all segments of industry and is targeting international markets, the company said.

Skilancer Solar

Skilancer Solar, incubated in IIM-Lucknow, manufactures waterless, centrally controlled, self-powered, robotic arms for automatic cleaning of solar modules. With India’s rising water scarcity and challenges in manual/ traditional methods of cleaning and cleaning frequency, Skilancer’s cleaning system offers a better solution for solar plants and industries using solar panels.

Systemantics

This Bengaluru-based start-up aims to enable widespread adoption of flexible automation in industry, for tedious and mentally-fatiguing or hazardous tasks that human labour is ill-suited to perform. With a mission to drive widespread adoption of flexible automation globally, Systemantics provides ‘Sensible Robotics’ to simplify user experience through patented design innovations, the company said.

GreyOrange Robotics

Based in Gurgaon and Singapore, Grey Orange creates robots for the warehousing and automation space. The firm aims to make innovative products for efficient logistics and distribution with Artificial Intelligence-driven software and mobile robots that facilitate warehouse activities, the company said.