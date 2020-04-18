Xiaomi launches its smart cleaning appliance the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P in India

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Xiaomi on Friday announced the launch of its smart appliance, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P in India.
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is an AI-driven home cleaning device. It is equipped with 12 different multi-directional sensors. The smart vacuum cleaner also has a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation system to scan “complex environment” and navigate through hurdles in the cleaning process.
The vacuum-mop comes with a quad-core Cortex-A7 processor. It is powered by an anti-collision sensor, an anti-fall sensor coupled with LDS navigation based on SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) algorithm.
Mi’s Robot Vacuum-Mop features a Laser Distance Sensor (LDS. It can perform a 360° scan of its surrounding with an 8-meter range up to six times per second. The accuracy deviation rate of the device is less than 2 per cent.
The device has a 3200mAh lithium battery that enables it to perform up to 110 minutes of cleaning. It has an electronically-controlled water tank that comes with three gears of water for different floor materials. The device will become immobile when it runs out of water owing to its outlet sensing technology. The smart appliance has a brushless motor.
The vacuum mop supports two cleaning modes- Sweeping & Mopping mode and Sweeping only mode. The Sweeping & Mopping mode and the Sweeping Only mode use the 2-in-1 tank and a 550 ml large dust box that comes with the product. The robot can clean surfaces similar to manual cleaning with dual-direction repeated wiping to provide a “thorough and deep clean.”
The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P has built-in Wi-Fi capability. Users can enable smart control for the cleaning device by connecting it to the Mi Home app. They can view the virtual map that the vacuum "sees” from the app. Users can also schedule the cleaning of a particular partition at a specific time through the app.
Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is available on Mi.com through crowdfunding with prices starting at ₹17,999 along with a no-cost EMI option starting ₹2,999 per month for six months.
Xiaomi’s crowdfunding goal is to reach 10,000 units in four weeks.
