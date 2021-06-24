Other Gadgets

Xiaomi launches Mi TV Webcam in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 24, 2021

The 2MP camera supports a resolution of up to 1080p @ 25fps

Xiaomi’s Mi India has announced the launch of the Mi TV Webcam.

The TV accessory is meant to cater to the consumers’ requirement of video conferencing.

The 2MP camera supports a resolution of up to 1080p @ 25fps. The camera supports a far-field view of up to 4 metres. The camera has a 71-degree field of view.

For audio, the device is equipped with a stereo dual mic. The webcam has an in-built 3D Image Noise Reduction algorithm to suppress noise in any image appearing in low light.

The webcam can be set up with a ‘Simple Plug and Play video’ mechanism.

The device has an adjustable magnetic base that allows users to attach the device to any metal surface on their TV/Computer. It comes with a 1.5m Removable USB Type C port for connectivity across all TVs, Laptops, and Desktops, and allows interchange between Type C and Type-A cables to connect.

All Mi TVs, Redmi TVs, Android TVs and all laptops (Running Windows & macOS) are compatible with the device. The device is compatible with devices running on Android TV 8 or above and Windows 7 or later and desktops.

For security, the webcam comes with a physical shutter.

Mi TV Webcam will be available for a retail price of ₹1,999 starting June 28, 2021, across Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio.

Published on June 24, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Xiaomi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.