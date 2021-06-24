Xiaomi launches Mi TV Webcam in India

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Xiaomi’s Mi India has announced the launch of the Mi TV Webcam.
The TV accessory is meant to cater to the consumers’ requirement of video conferencing.
The 2MP camera supports a resolution of up to 1080p @ 25fps. The camera supports a far-field view of up to 4 metres. The camera has a 71-degree field of view.
For audio, the device is equipped with a stereo dual mic. The webcam has an in-built 3D Image Noise Reduction algorithm to suppress noise in any image appearing in low light.
The webcam can be set up with a ‘Simple Plug and Play video’ mechanism.
The device has an adjustable magnetic base that allows users to attach the device to any metal surface on their TV/Computer. It comes with a 1.5m Removable USB Type C port for connectivity across all TVs, Laptops, and Desktops, and allows interchange between Type C and Type-A cables to connect.
All Mi TVs, Redmi TVs, Android TVs and all laptops (Running Windows & macOS) are compatible with the device. The device is compatible with devices running on Android TV 8 or above and Windows 7 or later and desktops.
For security, the webcam comes with a physical shutter.
Mi TV Webcam will be available for a retail price of ₹1,999 starting June 28, 2021, across Mi.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...