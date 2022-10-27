The government has said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI’s) penalties on Google have followed due diligence and it is a good decision.

“The CCI has come up with such a decision after a long procedure, so I think it is good. whatever they (CCI) are doing is right,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications and IT, told b usinessline on the sidelines of an event on Wednesday night.

The CCI on Tuesday (October 25) imposed a penalty of ₹936.44 crore and issued a cease and desist order and a series of directions, which will open Google’s walled garden ‘Play Store’.

On October 20, the CCI also imposed a penalty of ₹1,337.76 crore on Google for its violation of competition law and its anti-competitive practices in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem.

