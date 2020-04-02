Personal safety app DROR to help users record their social distancing score

Personal safety app DROR has introduced an innovative feature to support the ongoing social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak in India. Registering with DROR’s online community will allow users to track their social distancing score in real-time.

According to an official release, the ‘Social Distancing Tracker’ feature, enables users to maintain their daily social distancing score by exchanging short distance Bluetooth signals between phones to detect other users of the app, who are in close proximity.

The DROR app processes information based on machine learning and artificial intelligence-based algorithms and alerts users if they get close to a high volume of human contact.

Consequently, as more people use the app, the ‘social distancing’ feature will also help in contact tracing. Besides, users would also get access to Covid-19 associated health alerts such as washing hands at regular intervals and other essential .

The release quoting DROR’s Co-Founder and CEO, Dhiraj Nauhbar, said: “Only way to control this pandemic is through social distancing... Our effort is to ensure that we encourage people by showing them their daily, weekly and last 14 days social distancing score.”

He said the tech team had worked hard to create the solution and would work toimprove its attributes. “We are delighted and ready to work with Centre and States governments to save our nation from the coronavirus,” he said.

According to Gopi Latpate, chief mentor and US-based serial entrepreneur, compared to other developed countries, India has been able to control the spread of the disease but a vast population like India’s needs such a technology. “At DROR, we are looking to create a safety net for everyone, including women, senior citizens, kids, and others in cases of any emergency. Backed by SOS functionality and community features, we aim to create a safe environment for everyone,” he said.