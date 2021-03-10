Polycab India forays into passive networking solutions

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Optic-fibre cable (OFC) network player Polycab India Ltd informed that its Telecom business unit has launched a new range of end-to-end passive networking for public and private organisations in India.
The passive networking infrastructure is a potential business for Polycab that comes in twin forms – creating the new passive networking infrastructure and up-scaling of the existing digital infrastructure.
The development is likely to further fuel the company's growth prospects in the backdrop of the country’s upcoming 5G technology roll-out.
"Besides government and PSUs, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT/ITES, Healthcare, Pharma or any segment, requiring strong future-ready digital infrastructure, would be prime go-to verticals for Polycab," a company statement said.
As a next-generation wireless technology, 5G would bring in low latency, ultra-high-speed data-rate, huge data-traffic and connection-density, thereby creating a need for a rapid and structured roll-out of optical fibre cables in India, it added.
With a single OEM-strategy for electrical and passive networking solutions under one brand, Polycab bets big on the Indian government’s Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.
"We're uniquely positioned to manufacture and craft a whole range of end-to-end passive networking products for voice, data, video and end-point applications of communication networks," says Ashish D Jain- Executive President & COO, Telecom Business, Polycab India Ltd.
The Gujarat-headquartered Polycab's network supports high-speed broadband, IoT-connectivity and other newer and emerging applications, while fibre cabling evolves faster in India.
"In today's digital era of power and data emerging as complementary assets, we've brought together the offerings to evolve as a stronger and more capable, single-source manufacturer and provider of power and data-solutions," says Inder T. Jaisinghani, Chairman & Managing Director, Polycab India Ltd.
Polycab looks to cater to power solution requirements in big industrial corridors and the data centre industry.
Polycab's channel partners enjoy a thriving presence with their services to grab opportunities and meet the passive networking needs and demands of the data centre players, the company informed.
The integrated and single-source provider of power and passive networking solutions, Polycab has experience in manufacturing telephone cables, signal cables, CCTV cables, Copper Cat6 and Cat6A cables and Fiber Optic Cables (from 6 cores to 576 cores).
Company shares traded flat on Wednesday at ₹1,360 on BSE.
