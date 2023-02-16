India’s total spend on private wireless networks is expected to reach around $250 million by 2027, which will have 2,000+ sites for private wireless networks by then, a Nokia’s annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report said on Thursday.

It also said with 5G gaining momentum since the first launch in October, 4G and 5G data combined account for nearly 100 per cent of the mobile data traffic.

“In addition, average data consumption per user has risen sharply since 2018, reaching 19.5GB per user per month in 2022 – this is equivalent to 6,600 songs. At an average level, the total mobile data consumed in India is expected to more than double by 2024. Over 70 million 5G devices are estimated to have been shipped to India in 2022, indicating string traction for 5G in the market,” the report said.

It said cumulative 5G smartphone shipments are expected to cross the 100 million mark in Q2 of 2023, surpassing 4G smartphone shipments by the end of 2023.

The report further pointed out that in terms of global private wireless networks, 5G/ long-term evolution (LTE) spending is projected to reach $7.7 billion, increasing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48 per cent by 2027. The revenues are projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, increasing at a CAGR of 23.5 per cent, it said.

India has seen a massive uptake of mobile broadband based on the successful deployment of 4G LTE networks. We believe that 5G will take mobile broadband consumption to the next level in India by enabling new digital use cases for both consumer and enterprise segments,” Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of India Market, Nokia said.

It is essential that this growth is managed in a sustainable manner while supporting India’s aim to become a trillion-dollar digital economy, he added.