PubMatic expands with hubs in Pune and Delhi to support global business growth

PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announced the opening of new offices in Pune and New Delhi to support the company’s global headcount and business growth. The expansion is part of a program of major investments in the company’s platform and engineering teams as it gains market share.

PubMatic recently announced revenue in the second quarter of 2022 of $63.0 million, an increase of 27 per cent over $49.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Plans for business growth

“PubMatic’s long history of profitability has allowed the company to continue to invest in technology infrastructure and people, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to double global engineering headcount by late 2023 and is well-positioned to meet this goal” the press statement issued by the company added.

The company increased India-based and engineering headcounts by 30 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively, over the past year. PubMatic is continuing to invest in growing its team, with more than 100 open roles across India.

PubMatic is growing its business in CTV and OTT streaming, and mobile app gaming through an infrastructure-driven approach and usage-based model.

“These new engineering hubs in Pune and New Delhi support the mission of growing our world-class engineering team in India,” said Mukul Kumar, Co-Founder and President, Engineering.

“As the post-pandemic era approaches with companies gradually opening their offices, employees need to be offered the best ambience, facilities, and benefits for the optimal work-life balance. I believe this is reflected in our recent renomination as a Great Place to Work, for the fifth year in a row” he added.