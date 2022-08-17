Daikin to establish its third R&D center in India

In line with making India an export hub, Daikin India is planning to set up a new R&D centre in India at Neemrama, Rajasthan with an investment of ₹500 crore. This is the third R&D centre of the Japanese air-conditioner major.

The company plans to employ more than 250 engineers at the new R&D center that will have 22 new testing facilities. Spread across 24,000 sq.ft, the new R&D center will be operational by 2023.

KJ Jawa, Chairman & Managing Director, Daikin India said, “The new R&D centre showcases our commitment towards the Indian market. The centre will look at building products that focuses on creating sustainable and environment friendly technologies for the global consumers.”

“Daikin took the pioneering step to invest in setting up the multiple HVAC and refrigeration R&D capabilities, and establish India as a ‘reliable’ manufacturing destination to drive exports across the globe. We have been focusing on reducing our environmental impact through extensive research and development, culminating innovative and path breaking products,” he added.

Srinivas Reddy, Vice President, R&D, Daikin India added, “We at Daikin strongly believe in constant innovation and this R&D centre will help us to put our channelized effort in conceptualization of products that are technologically advanced and sustainable. India is a critical market for us.”