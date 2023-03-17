Quest Global, one of the leading engineering services firms, has concluded the 11th edition of Quest Global Ingenium 2023 in Kochi. The contest offers engineering students a chance to bring their unique tech solutions to life.

India’s brightest young minds from top engineering colleges took part in the contest. There were 1800+ submissions from across the country in the 11th edition of Quest Global Ingenium, reflecting the all-round appeal of this innovative platform for aspiring engineers.

The jury selected the team from Jayawantrao Sawant College of Engineering, Hadapsar, Maharashtra as the winner of the 11th edition of the contest. The team focused on multipurpose EVs and worked on an innovative solution intended to make commuting easier for elderly and disabled. The group comprised of Surana Sanyam Nilesh, Ankit Sahal, Abhinandan Jain and Aditya Malapure.

The winning team will visit the Alstom facility in Europe, and experience first-hand cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions developed by the company. This educational trip will provide students with industry exposure and insights into rail signalling systems and next-generation trains. The mentorship and networking opportunities that come with this visit will prove to be a great asset for the students, helping them build contacts that will benefit in furthering their careers as engineers.

Lakshminarayanan Ramalingam, Chief Operating Officer, Quest Global said, “Quest Global is in the business of engineering solutions for the real world, but what we’re really building is a brighter future. Quest Global Ingenium is a platform that brings innovation in engineering to the forefront and has the potential to internalize revolutionary ideas and find solutions across industries.

The team from School Of Engineering And Technology Jain University Bangalore, emerged as the first runner-up. They prioritized artificial intelligence and developed a project that proposes to be a unique platform to detect and prevent diseases in plants. The team was comprised of Diksha Chakravarty, Aakash Rajaraman, Yashas S, Nishtha Jain. Meanwhile, the second runner-up was the team from Chandigarh University, which focused on carbon emissions. Their project aims to improve air quality for the future generation. The team was composed of Abhilash Gaurav and Abhigyan Pal.

Quest Global Ingenium, in the past, has impacted the lives of many talented students by offering a pathway to their dreams through proper mentorship and global exposure. With an objective to make students industry-ready, the contest is designed to let the participants get a first-hand experience from industry leaders.