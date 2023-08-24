RailTel Corporation of India Ltd’s shares were up by 0.57 per cent after the company secured an order worth ₹27.91 crore from Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd.

The order encompasses the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of ISP Hardware, Software, and licenses for the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON).

The project is to be completed within a period of 90 days, falls under domestic supply, and is not categorised as a related party transaction, ensuring transparency in the process.

The execution of this project will contribute to the expansion of Kerala’s information technology infrastructure, ultimately fostering greater connectivity and digital progress in the region.

The shares were up by 0.57 per cent to ₹168 at 03.09 pm on the BSE.