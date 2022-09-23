Rajeev Chandrasekhar on moonlighting : Companies shouldn’t put a lid on employees’ dreams

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, commenting on the much-talked-about moonlighting, on Friday, said, “Companies should not pin their employees and put a lid on their dreams.”

He was speaking at the Public Affairs Forum of India’s (PAFI) 9th Annual Forum 2022. Chandrasekhar further said employees should be allowed to do what they want with no restrictions, subject to a contract agreement that cannot be violated.

“There is a shift in the workforce confidence and companies that recognise this will succeed. Everyone wants to monetise and create more value,” he added.

This comes as most IT majors have taken a hard stance against moonlighting by their employees.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji recently said that the company has fired 300 employees found to be moonlighting. He had earlier termed the trend as “cheating”.

Infosys, too, has sent an internal mail warning its employees of termination if found moonlighting. Similarly, IBM India’s Managing Director, Sandip Patel had said that moonlighting is not ethically right. However, CP Gurnani, CEO of Tech Mahindra, has backed moonlighting saying it is not a concern for this company and it might even bring a moonlighting policy.

Moonlighting connotes employees taking up other jobs in addition to regular employment. The trend that boomed due to remote working during the pandemic has become a growing concern in the IT industry. Tech companies worry that the practice might create conflict of interests, data breaches, and the company’s Intellectual Property (IP) and assets might be used.