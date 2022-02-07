Raminfo Q3 profit-after-tax up

Raminfo has reported a profit after tax of ₹2.43 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against ₹75 lakhs in the comparable quarter last financial year.

It registered a revenue of ₹31.54 crore in the quarter as against ₹21.38 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Hyderabad-based company registered a net profit of ₹6.38 crore (₹1.32 crores) on a revenue of ₹83 crore (₹48.95 crore) during the nine-month period.

“We are happy to announce improved performance owing to our strategic diversified focus from e-governance to energy segment which contributed nearly 35 per cent of our revenues,” L Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Raminfo Limited, said.

“We will continue to strengthen our Energy Vertical by adding product and services to offer in automation, analytics and energy efficiency solutions including streetlight controllers and centralised monitoring solutions,” he said in a statement.

Raminfo has paid its maiden interim dividend in January this year at ₹ 0.50 per share in view of improved profitability.