RCom gets Rs 25,000 crore bid from RJio, UVARC

Rajesh Kurup Mumbai | Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

Beleaguered telecom operator Reliance Communications (RCom) received bids of about Rs 25,000 crore for its assets put on sale, with Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) and UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARCL) emerging as the highest bidders.

The information on the bids emerged following the Committee of Creditors (COC) meet held on Monday, sources close to the development told BusinessLine.

RJio has placed a Rs 4,700-crore bid for tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL), a subsidiary of RCom. UVARC’s bid was at Rs 16,000 crore for spectrum and real estate assets and the enterprise and data centre businesses held by RCom and its another subsidiary Reliance Telecom Ltd (RTL).

The bidders have committed to pay 30 per cent of the proceeds of Rs 7,500 crore within 90 days, they said.

The 38 lenders of RCom would recover 75 per cent of the total outstanding Rs 33,000 crore.

This is the highest-ever recovery of dues by financial creditors in the telecom sector which has seen the exit or shutdown of 9 out of 12 companies since 2012.

