Realme launches the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro,

Review: TVS iQube electric scooter
Realme on Thursday announced the launch of the Realme 6 and the Realme 6 Pro.
The brand also introduced its first wearable device in India, the Realme Band.
The Realme 6 comes with a 6.5-inch MediaTek Helio G90T SoC display. The screen has a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is equipped with a 12nm processor.
The Realme 6 is powered by a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge. The OS is Android 10.
The device has a quad rear camera set-up with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens. The front camera is a 16MP selfie camera with F2.0 aperture.
The device is loaded with Realme’s proprietary apps including DocVault meant for Indian users to manage personal information and government documents and Soloop, a smart tool for editing short videos.
The smartphone comes in comet white and comet blue colours. The 4GB+64GB variant of the Realme 6 is priced at Rs 12,999 , the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at ₹14,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant of the phone is priced at ₹15,999. It will be available from March 11 on realme.com, Flipkart and preferred offline partners.
The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme 6 Pro has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G processor.
Similar to the Realme 6, the Realme 6 Pro also has a 4300mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge. The OS is Android 10.
The device is equipped with dual SIM card slots.
The phone has a quad-camera set up at the rear comprised of a 64MP main camera, a 12MP 20x hybrid zoom telephoto lens, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide-angle, and a macro lens.
It has a dual front camera including with a 16MP Sony wide-angle main camera with IMX471 and an 8MP 105°super wide-angle camera.
It is available in lightning blue and lightning orange colours.
The 6GB+64GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 16,999, the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant comes with a price of Rs 18,999.
The device will be available on realme.com, Flipkart and preferred offline partners from March 13.
The Realme Band, Realme’s first wearable device will come in Black, Yellow and Green colours. It is priced at Rs 1,499 and will be available on the realme website and Amazon from March 9.
