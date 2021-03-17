Redmi Smart TV X Series launched in India

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Xiaomi’s Redmi today announced the launch of Redmi Smart TV X Series in India.
The launch marks Redmi India’s foray into the smart TV category.
The Redmi Smart TV X Series will come in three different size variants — 50 inch, 55 inch and 65 inch.
The smart TVs will feature a 4K panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. They will be powered with Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing algorithm that improves colour accuracy and colour vibrancy.
It also comes with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ in terms of display.
The TVs will be equipped with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and support for DTS Virtual:X technology.
“It offers features such as bass clarity, surround virtualiser and dialogue clarity which can be toggled on and off across any content. It also supports Dolby Atmos via HDMI eARC passthrough to external Atmos soundbars/AV receivers,” Redmi said.
The new line-up comes with HDMI 2.1 compatible ports. The TVs will be powered by a 64-bit quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 graphics. They will be equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.
The new line-up will feature Android TV 10. It will also have the latest version of PatchWall and will provide access to content from over 25 content partners across 16 languages.
It also includes features such as Universal search, Kids Mode, Smart Recommendations, Live Sports, User Centre and much more. It offers support for Google Assistant and Chromecast built in, according to the company.
The Mi Home platform will make its debut on the Redmi Smart TV X series. Mi Home will bring smart home controls to the TV where users can control and monitor all their IoT products from the device.
The series will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores, starting March 26, noon. All the devices will soon be available across all the brand’s retail partners.
The Redmi Smart TV X65 variant is priced at ₹57,999 while the Redmi Smart TV X55 and Redmi Smart TV X50 variants are priced at ₹38,999 and ₹32,999, respectively.
