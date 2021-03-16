Croma in pact with Amazon for smart TV range

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Croma, the omni-channel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, has announced its partnership with Amazon to launch its new range of smart TVs, Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs in India.
The all-new Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs come with Amazon’s Fire TV experience built-in.
It allows users to stream content from across 5,000+ apps including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Disney + Hotstar, Zee5 and SonyLiv, among others.
It also includes voice remote with support for Amazon’s AI assistant Alexa. It enables users to launch apps, search content, play music, access Live TV, control smart home devices and switch between DTH and OTT without requiring multiple remotes. The TVs support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for picture quality and audio.
The new television is available in a range of sizes, from 32 inch to 55 inch, and in 2K and 4k variants.
The 2K variants come with HD Ready and FHD picture quality. The 4K variants offer 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels. The 4k variants also support streaming of HD/4K UHD video at up to 60 fps.
The TVs are powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU, with dual-band Wi-Fi. They feature two HDMI inputs on 2K, three HDMI inputs on 4K, and multiple input/output options.
The new range of Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs offers a Zero Dot Replacement warranty for the first year, comprehensive warranty for 3 years and life-time service via the Croma chain of stores and nation-wide service network, the company said.
The Croma Fire TV Edition Smart LED TVs will be available for purchase at a starting price of ₹17,999 across all 180+ Croma stores in 60+cities, www.croma.com as well as on www.amazon.in, starting today.
