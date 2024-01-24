Reflections Info Systems, Technopark-based global IT solutions provider, is featured on the list of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023, which awards the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India.

Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Last year, Reflections was ranked 20th in the list. Reflections has also bagged award under the title, ‘SheXO in Tech’, aiming to recognize Women CEOs in the region.

Deepa Sarojammal, CEO, Reflections Info Systems said in an ever-changing technological landscape, the company provide its customers with innovative technological solutions that unlock their business potential and transform their businesses. Being in the Deloitte list again is an opportunity to relentlessly pursue our passion for technological innovation.

Deloitte Technology Fast 50, over the years, has become one of the most aspirational and coveted recognitions for tech entrepreneurs. The list comprises some highly competitive, new-age, agile businesses that are not only focusing on revenue and growth but are also resolving numerous societal challenges, including issues of sustainability, financial inclusion, medical technology, et al.

Ranging from banking and financial services to healthcare, logistics and transportation, automotive, and media and entertainment, Reflections Info Systems has offices in the US, Australia, Brazil, and West Asia, apart from Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, and Thiruvananthapuram.