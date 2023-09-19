Reliance Jio has launched its hybrid broadband service, JioAirFiber, in eight cities starting at ₹599 per month. The service combines Jio’s wired broadband network with 5G wireless services to provide users with fixed broadband services at homes and offices. Using 5G wireless network removes the challenges related to last-mile connectivity in providing fixed broadband service.

The service has gone live in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also read: Jio bats for flexible use of satellite spectrum

“Jio’s optical fiber infrastructure spans over 1.5 million kilometres across India. Jio’s extensive optical-fiber presence puts Jio in close proximity to over 200 million premises. Yet, providing physical last-mile connectivity often ends up taking a lot of time in most parts of our country. This leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband, due to the complexities and delays involved in extending optical fiber to their premises. This is where JioAirFiber comes in, to accelerate connectivity in premises,” Jio said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch of JioAirFiber, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Our extensive fiber-to-the-home service JioFiber, already serves over 10 million customers, with hundreds of thousands more getting connected each month. But there are still millions of homes and small businesses to be connected at a rapid pace. With JioAirFiber, we are expanding our addressable market to rapidly cover every home in our country with similar quality of service. JioAirFiber will enable millions of homes with world-class digital entertainment, smart home services, and broadband, through its solutions across education, health, surveillance, and smart home.”

The AirFiber service starts at ₹599 a month for a 30 Mbps connection. This includes 14 OTT apps and 550 TV channels. Users can go all the way up to 1,000 Mbps, which is priced at ₹3,999 a month. In comparison, the lowest plan for Jio wired broadband is ₹399 a month for a 30 Mpbs connection, but it does not come bundled with OTT apps.