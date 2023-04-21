Reliance Jio Infocomm saw a marginal sequential uptick in its net profit and revenue in the March quarter, most likely due to a decline in the average revenue per user (ARPU).

The sector leader reported a net profit of ₹4,716 crore on revenue of ₹23,394 crore. In the December quarter, the company reported net profit of ₹4,638 crore on revenue of ₹22,998 crore. The telecom services operator added five million subscribers in the quarter.

Compared to the year-ago period, net profit rose 13 per cent on year while revenue was up 12 per cent.

According to the company, operating profit margin in the quarter was 26.2 per cent, slightly lower than 26.6 per cent in the December quarter and 27.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The lowering of tariffs in many of its plans during the year would likely have hit margins.

For the year 2022-23, the company reported a net profit of ₹18,207 crore, up nearly 23 per cent from the year-ago while revenue was 18 per cent higher at ₹90,786 crore.