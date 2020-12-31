Reliance Jio to again start offering voice calls for free

Reliance Jio will once again start offering voice calls for free. This comes into effect from January 1 when the 'bill and keep' regime comes into effect. Bill and keep essentially means that operators will not have to pay interconnection charges to each other.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had said that the ‘bill and keep’ regime will be implemented in the country from January, 1. Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC) were introduced to compensate operators for rolling out their network to rural and remote areas. But now with all the operators having almost similar network footprint there is no rationale for paying this charge any longer.

“ Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting January 1. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network,” Jio said in a press release.

Jio had started its services in 2016 offering free voice calls. But it started charging users after the TRAI pushed the deadline for Bill and Keep from January 2020 to January 2021.

Other operators are also expected to announce free voice calls.